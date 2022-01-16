Vikings Interviewing Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett Today

According to Ian Rapoport, the Vikings are interviewing Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett for their head coaching vacancy today.

Here’s where Minnesota’s coaching search stands.

Head Coach Interviews:

Buccaneers DC Todd Bowles (Requested)

(Requested) Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Requested)

(Requested) 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans (Requested)

(Requested) Cowboys OC Kellen Moore (Requested)

(Requested) Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon (Requested)

(Requested) Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Rams OC Kevin O’Connell (Requested)

Hackett, 41, began his NFL coaching career with the Buccaneers back in 2006 as an offensive quality control coach. After two years in Tampa Bay, the Bills hired him for the same position.

Hackett later became the QB/TEs coach at Syracuse and worked his way up to offensive coordinator a year later. After Doug Marrone was hired as the Bills’ head coach, Hackett returned to Buffalo as the team’s offensive coordinator.

Hackett followed Marrone to the Jaguars and served as their offensive coordinator for three seasons before being fired. He joined the Packers in 2019.

In 2021, the Packers’ offense ranks No. 10 in total yards, No. 10 in points scored, No. 18 in rushing yards, and No. 8 in passing yards.

We’ll have more on the Vikings’ coaching search as the news is available.