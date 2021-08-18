Vikings LB Cameron Smith Announces Retirement

Vikings LB Cameron Smith announced his retirement from the NFL via his Instragram account on Wednesday.

Last year, Smith underwent open-heart surgery and missed the season. He returned to game action for the first time last week, but left the game after suffering a concussion.

Smith, 23, is a former fifth-round pick of the Vikings back in 2019. He was in the third year of a four-year, $2.8 million contract.

In 2019, Smith appeared in five games for the Vikings and recorded eight tackles and no sacks or interceptions.