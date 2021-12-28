Vikings Make Four Moves Including Signing QB Kyle Sloter

The Minnesota Vikings announced Tuesday that they’ve signed QB Kyle Sloter to their active roster.

The Vikings also signed OT Rick Leonard to their practice squad and released TE Brandon Dillon and WR Damion Ratley from the unit.

Here’s the Vikings updated practice squad:

Sloter, 27, wound up signing a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Northern Colorado back in 2017. He was set to make base salaries of $465,000 and $555,000 over the first two years of the contract when the Broncos cut him loose.

From there, Sloter had brief stints with the Vikings, Cardinals and Lions before the Bears signed him to their practice squad in November of last year. The Raiders signed him to a futures deal back in January but cut him loose in April. He had come back for a brief stint on the taxi squad.

During his college career at Southern Mississippi and Northern Colorado, Sloter appeared in 34 games and completed 198 passes on 320 attempts (61.9 percent) for 2,656 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.