Vikings Make Four Roster Moves

The Minnesota Vikings announced on Tuesday they have waived TE Shaun Beyer and CB Harrison Hand.

The #Vikings have waived TE Shaun Beyer and CB Harrison Hand. LB Ryan Connelly and WR Blake Proehl have been placed on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list. — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) August 23, 2022

The Vikings also moved WR Blake Proehl and LB Ryan Connelly to the reserve PUP list. They’ll no longer count against the active roster and must miss the first four games of the regular season before being eligible to return.

Teams must trim their rosters to 80 players by 4 pm Eastern today.

Hand, 24, was a three-year starter at Temple and led the team in interceptions before being drafted by the Vikings in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Hand signed a four-year rookie deal worth $3,593,781 that included a signing bonus of $298,781. He was set to make a base salary of $895,000 in 2022.

In 2021, Hand appeared in nine games and recorded five total tackles and no interceptions.