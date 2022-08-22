Vikings Make Two Roster Moves

The Minnesota Vikings announced two roster moves on Monday ahead of the deadline, including releasing veteran WR Albert Wilson and waiving injured DL Julian Taylor.

Wilson, 30, signed on with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia State back in 2014. He finished the final year of a three-year, $1,540,000 contract before returning to the Chiefs on a one-year restricted deal worth $1.797 million for the 2017 season.

The Dolphins signed Wilson in 2018 to a three-year, $24 million contract that included $14.45 million guaranteed.

Wilson, who opted out of the 2020 NFL season, was set to make a base salary of $3 million with $1 million available in incentives in 2020 that was pushed to 2021. He was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he caught on with the Vikings this offseason.

In 2021, Wilson appeared in 14 games for the Dolphins and caught 25 passes for 213 yards receiving and no touchdowns.