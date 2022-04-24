Vikings Not Expected To Pick Up C Garrett Bradbury’s Fifth-Year Option

Chris Tomasson of Pioneer Press reports that the Vikings are not expected to pick up C Garrett Bradbury‘s fifth-year option for the 2023 season.

This shouldn’t come as a big surprise, considering that Bradbury hasn’t lived up to his draft status in the first three years of his rookie deal.

The option would cost the Vikings $13.202 million fully guaranteed, but they would have to pick up by the May 2 deadline.

Bradbury, 26, was the No. 18 overall pick by the Vikings out of NC State. He is entering the final year of a four-year, $12,882,870 rookie contract that included $7,389,360 signing bonus.

Bradbury would be an unrestricted free agent next year should the Vikings decline his option.

In 2021, Bradbury appeared in 13 games and made 13 starts for the Vikings at center.