Vikings Announce Four Moves, Activate K Will Reichard

The Vikings announced four roster moves on Saturday, including activating K Will Reichard and LS Andrew DePaola from injured reserve.

The team also waived K John Parker Romo and elevated OLB Gabriel Murphy.

Reichard, 23, was named SEC Special Teams Player of the Year and was First-team All-SEC in 2023. He also won a National Championship with Alabama in 2020.

The Vikings used their sixth-round pick in the 2024 draft to select Reichard and signed him to a four-year, $4.19 million rookie deal in May of 2024.

In 2024, Reichard has appeared in eight games for the Vikings and made 14 of his 16 field goal attempts along with all 23 of his extra-point attempts.