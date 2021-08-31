Vikings Officially Cut 23 Players Including DE Everson Griffen

Minnesota released the following players:
- RB Ameer Abdullah
- LS Andrew DePaola
- G Dakota Dozier
- DE Everson Griffen
- CB Tye Smith
- OT Zack Bailey
- FB Jake Bargas
- LB Tuf Borland
- QB Jake Browning
- TE Zach Davidson
- S Myles Dorn
- G Kyle Hinton
- DE Hercules Mata’afa
- WR Myron Mitchell
- CB Parry Nickerson
- WR Whop Philyor
- RB A.J. Rose, Jr.
- DE Kenny Willekes
- WR Shane Zylstra
- WR Chad Beebe (Injured)
- S Luther Kirk (Injured)
- G Dru Samia (Injured)
- QB Nate Stanley (Injured)
Griffen, 33, is a former fourth-round pick of the Vikings back in 2010. He signed a six-year, $75 million contract that includes $34 million guaranteed in 2017, but the Vikings declined to pick up his option back in February, which allowed him to become a free agent.
The Cowboys signed Griffen to a one-year, $6 million contract this offseason. However, they later traded him to the Lions before the deadline. The Vikings re-signed him a few weeks ago.
In 2020, Griffen appeared in 14 games for the Cowboys and Lions and recorded 33 tackles, six sacks and four passes defended. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 64 edge rusher out of 115 qualifying players.
