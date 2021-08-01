Vikings Officially Place QBs Kirk Cousins, Kellen Mond & Nate Stanley On COVID-19 List

The Minnesota Vikings officially placed QBs Kirk Cousins, Kellen Mond and Nate Stanley on the COVID-19 list Sunday.

The Vikings were forced to turn to Jake Browning with most of the quarterback out. Beyond that, they’re scheduled to work out QBs Case Cookus and Jackson Erdmann this week.

Cousins, 32, is a former fourth-round pick of the Redskins back in 2012. He played out the final year of his rookie contract before being franchised in back-to-back seasons by Washington.

Cousins later departed in free agency for a three-year, $84 million contract with the Vikings. He was entering the final year of his contract when he agreed to a two-year, $66 million contract last year.

In 2020, Cousins appeared in all 16 games for the Vikings and completed 67.6 percent of his passes for 4,265 yards, 35 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He also rushed for 156 yards and a touchdown.

Mond, 21, was a four-year starter at Texas A&M and is the schoolâ€™s all-time leader in passing yards, completions, pass attempts, passing touchdowns, and total offense.

Mond signed a four-year, $5,223,414 contract that includes a $1,158,847 signing bonus.

During his four-year career at Texas A&M, Mond completed 59.0 percent of his pass attempts for 9,661 yards, 71 touchdowns and 27 interceptions. He also rushed 438 times for 1,608 yards and 22 touchdowns in 47 career games.