Vikings Officially Release RB Dalvin Cook

The Minnesota Vikings announced they’ve officially released RB Dalvin Cook on Friday.

According to Adam Schefter, the Vikings were unable to find a last-minute trade partner for Cook. He is now an unrestricted free agent.

Minnesota has had a hard time trading Cook due to his salary. The Vikings had approached Cook about taking a pay cut to stay but he evidently preferred to take his chances with the open market and a fresh start.

Cook is from South Florida and Armando Salguero recently reported the Dolphins or the Bills would be on top of his list for a new team in 2023. Miami reportedly has mutual interest in adding Cook as well. The Broncos are another team that could get involved.

As for the Vikings, releasing Cook saves them $9 million against the cap with $5.1 million in dead money, per Over The Cap, with another $3.1 million in dead money deferred to 2024.

Minnesota re-signed RB Alexander Mattison to a two-year, $7 million contract this offseason with plans on him being their new starting running back.

Cook, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Vikings back in 2017. He was in the third year of his four-year, $6.35 million rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $1.13 million for the 2020 season when the Vikings signed him to a five-year, $63 million extension through 2025.

Cook is due base salaries of $10.4 million and $11.9 million over the next two seasons.

In 2022, Cook started all 17 games for the Vikings and rushed 264 times for 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns. He added 39 receptions on 56 targets for 295 yards and two more touchdowns.