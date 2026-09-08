Vikings Officially Signed S Harrison Smith, Made Corresponding Move

The Minnesota Vikings announced they have officially signed S Harrison Smith to his one-year deal.

To make room, they placed TE Benjamin Yurosek on injured reserve.

Smith, 37, is a former first-round pick of the Vikings back in 2012 out of Notre Dame. He was entering the final year of a six-year, $56.53 million contract that included $28.578 million guaranteed and was scheduled to make a $9.85 million base salary in 2021 prior to signing a four-year, $64 million extension with the Vikings.

Smith returned to Minnesota each of the past two years on one-year terms.

In 2025, Smith appeared in 15 games for the Vikings and recorded 54 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble, one recovery, two interceptions and 10 pass deflections.