Vikings Place DT Michael Pierce On IR, Elevate Two

According to Chad Graff, the Minnesota Vikings are placing DT Michael Pierce on injured reserve due to an elbow injury. The team is also elevating S Myles Dorn and CB Tye Smith as COVID replacements this week.

Pierce, 29, wound up signing on with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Samford in 2016. He played out the final year of his three-year rookie contract before returning to the Ravens on a second-round restricted tender.

He was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when he signed a three-year, $27 million deal with the Vikings in 2020.

Pierce was slated to make a $3 million, fully-guaranteed base salary in 2020 before opting out due to the pandemic. That total was tolled to 2021.

In 2021, Pierce has appeared in four games for the Vikings, recording nine total tackles and two sacks.

