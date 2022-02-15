Vikings Plan To Announce Kevin O’Connell As New HC Thursday

According to Adam Schefter, the Vikings plan to introduce Rams OC Kevin O’Connell as their new head coach on Thursday.

O’Connell was the expected hire following the interview process in Minnesota, it just couldn’t be official until after the Super Bowl.

We’ve seen in past years, however, that when it comes to the coaching cycle things sometimes aren’t as locked in as they appear.

O’Connell, 36, is a former third-round pick of the Patriots back in 2008. After five years in the NFL, O’Connell was hired by the Browns as their quarterbacks’ coach in 2015.

O’Connell spent one year with the 49ers before Washington hired him as their quarterbacks’ coach in 2017. He was promoted to passing game coordinator in 2019 and joined the Rams as offensive coordinator in 2020.

In 2021, the Rams offense ranked No. 9 in total yards, No. 8 in total points, No. 25 in rushing yards and No. 5 in passing offense.