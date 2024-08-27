Vikings Plan To Either Trade Or Cut RB Kene Nwangwu

According to Tom Pelissero, the Vikings plan to move on from RB Kene Nwangwu, either via cut or trade.

Nwangwu has some skill as a kickoff returner and special teamer, so it’s possible the Vikings could pull off a trade.

Nwangwu, 26, played four years at Iowa State before being selected in the fourth round with the No. 119 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Nwangwu signed a four-year rookie contract worth $4.23 million that includes a signing bonus of $752,800. He’s in the final year of the deal.

In 2023, Nwangwu appeared in nine games for the Vikings and returned 15 kickoffs for 380 yards (25.3 yards per return). He also rushed five times for 13 yards