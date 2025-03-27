NFC Notes: D.K. Metcalf, Jordan Mason, 49ers, Seahawks, Vikings

49ers

The 49ers signed FB Kyle Juszczyk to a two-year, $7.5 million contract, with $7 million guaranteed. The deal includes four void years for salary cap purposes. (OTC)

Seahawks

Former Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf mentioned that he was unhappy watching the team diminish the role of veteran WR Tyler Lockett , as he knew that Lockett worked hard and had the talent to play a bigger part in the team’s offense. (Michael Shawn-Dugar)

The Seahawks signed WR Cooper Kupp to a three-year, $45 million contract, with $26.5 million guaranteed, including $17.5 million fully guaranteed at signing. An additional $9 million becomes guaranteed if he is on the roster on the 5th day following the 2025 Super Bowl. The contract includes annual per-game roster bonuses worth up to $510,000. (OTC)

Vikings

The Vikings acquired RB Jordan Mason from the 49ers in recent weeks. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah explains they were impressed by Mason’s 100-yard, one-touchdown performance against them in Week 2.

“We got to see him play against us, obviously, and that kind of impressed us,” Adofo-Mensah said, via PFT. “And obviously, I’ve been in that building and know how they evaluate running backs and the tutelage he’ll get with a guy like [49ers RBs coach] Bobby Turner — who’s I think the best in the league, maybe one of the best the sport’s ever seen at that position. And so those things kind of start ideating in your head. And then your scouts come and tell you, ‘Hey, he’s an RFA,’ or different things like that, and we talk through the dynamics of how that could work.”

Adofo-Mensah is excited about their potential tandem of Mason and Aaron Jones.

“We’re really excited about the tandem, the pairing, just the physical play style, [Mason is] really more of a four-minute back, when he gets to the second level he can do a lot of things with contact balance and different things like that. Aaron’s — actually for a smaller guy runs pretty physical himself — really good in the passing game. So we just like the pairing.”

The general manager added that having Jones and Mason allows them to lean heavily on the run.

“Like I said, we want to be able to win any game and so if we’ve got to run it 40 times, we want to run in 40 times with those two guys, and so we’re just really excited about the pairing. And then with my experience with that front office, obviously, when it’s time to make a transaction, we can be really transparent and honest with each other and those deals happen that way.”