Vikings Preparing QB Jaren Hall To Start Week 9

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell said the team is preparing fifth-round QB Jaren Hall to start in Week 9 against the Falcons, per Rob Maaddi.

He added it would not be out of the question for new QB Joshua Dobbs, who the team just traded for today, to play, but asking him to start on such short notice would be a lot.

Hall is currently the only quarterback on the active roster. He started the season as the third-stringer behind veteran Nick Mullens, but Mullens is on injured reserve with a back injury and is a couple weeks away from returning.

Minnesota also has QB Sean Mannion on the practice squad.

Hall, 25, was a two-year starter at BYU. He was drafted by the Vikings in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $4.12 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $279,272.

In 2023, he’s appeared in one game and completed three of his four pass attempts for 23 yards.

During his four-year college career, Hall appeared in 31 games with 24 starts. He completed 65.2 percent of his pass attempts for 6,174 yards, 52 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, adding 181 rush attempts for 798 yards and nine touchdowns.