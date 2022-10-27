Vikings RB Alexander Mattison Drawing Trade Interest

According to Matt Lombardo, teams continue to reach out to the Vikings about potentially trading for RB Alexander Mattison.

However, Lombardo adds that Minnesota “prioritizes him” and trading him may be unlikely at this point.

Back in August, the Vikings were reportedly listening to offers on Mattison but were not actively shopping their No. 2 back. At least 12 teams reached out to inquire about a potential deal for Mattison at the time. Now two months later, it appears that the running back still has a strong market for his services.

Mattison, 24, was drafted by the Vikings in the third round out of Boise State in 2019. He’s in the final year of a four-year, $3.5 million rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $965,000 in 2022.

Mattison will be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2022, Mattison has appeared in six games and recorded 30 rushing attempts for 97 yards (3.2 YPC) and one touchdown, to go along with eight receptions for 58 yards (7.3 YPC) and one touchdown.