Vikings RB Dalvin Cook Ruled Out With Shoulder Injury

The Vikings ruled out RB Dalvin Cook for the remainder of Week 3 due to a shoulder injury.

Dalvin Cook (shoulder) has been ruled out. — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) September 25, 2022

Cook, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Vikings back in 2017. He was in the third year of his four-year, $6.35 million rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $1.13 million for the 2020 season when the Vikings signed him to a five-year, $63 million extension through 2025.

In 2022, Cook has appeared in three games for the Vikings and rushed 26 times for 107 yards.

