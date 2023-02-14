Vikings RB Dalvin Cook Undergoing Shoulder Surgery

According to Adam Schefter, Vikings RB Dalvin Cook is having shoulder surgery to correct an issue that has been bothering him for a few seasons now.

His agency says he’s expected to be fully healthy for the 2023 season.

Cook, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Vikings back in 2017. He was in the third year of his four-year, $6.35 million rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $1.13 million for the 2020 season when the Vikings signed him to a five-year, $63 million extension through 2025.

Cook is due base salaries of $10.4 million and $11.9 million over the next two seasons.

In 2022, Cook started all 17 games for the Vikings and rushed 264 times for 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns. He added 39 receptions on 56 targets for 295 yards and two more touchdowns.