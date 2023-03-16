Vikings Re-Sign OL Austin Schlottmann

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Vikings have re-signed OL Austin Schlottmann to a one-year deal.

Schlottmann is a key reserve, as he ended up starting four games at center for Minnesota in 2022.

Schlottmann, 27, wound up going undrafted out of TCU back in 2018. He later signed a rookie contract with the Broncos.

After spending all of 2018 on the practice squad, he made the active roster in 2019 and played in all 16 games for the Broncos.

He signed a one-year deal with the Vikings in 2022.

In 2022, Schlottmann appeared in 16 games for the Vikings and made four starts at center.