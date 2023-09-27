Vikings Re-Sign RB Myles Gaskin To Practice Squad

The Minnesota Vikings announced they have re-signed RB Myles Gaskin to the practice squad.

The team just released the veteran runner yesterday but he apparently isn’t going anywhere.

Minnesota’s practice squad now includes:

DB C.J. Coldon DT Sheldon Day WR Trishton Jackson RB DeWayne McBride DT T.J. Smith WR Thayer Thomas LB Luiji Vilain DE Benton Whitley DB Jaylin Williams G Hakeem Adeniji T Henry Byrd G Tyrese Robinson LB Nick Vigil WR N’Keal Harry WR Lucky Jackson RB Myles Gaskin

Gaskin, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2019. He played out his four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract and became an unrestricted free agent.

The Dolphins re-signed Gaskin to a one-year deal back in March of 2023 but he was among their final roster cuts heading into the season.

From there, Gaskin joined the Vikings soon after but has bounced on and off the roster a couple times.

In 2022, Gaskin appeared in four games and rushed for 26 yards on 10 carries (2.6 YPC) to go along with four receptions for 28 yards receiving and no touchdowns.