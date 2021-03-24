Vikings Re-Signing RB Ameer Abdullah

According to Adam Schefter, the Vikings are re-signing RB Ameer Abdullah.

Abdullah has been a reserve and special teams mainstay for the Vikings during the past few seasons and there should be more of an opening as the No. 3 back in 2021.

Abdullah, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Lions back in 2015. He was in the final year of his four-year, $4.156 million contract when the Lions elected to waive Abdullah in 2018.

He was later claimed off of waivers by the Vikings. Minnesota brought him back on a one-year contract in 2019 and again in 2020.

In 2020, Abdullah appeared in all 16 games for the Vikings and rushed for 42 yards on eight carries (5.3 YPC) to go along with eight receptions for 58 yards receiving and two touchdowns. He also contributed 352 kick return yards.