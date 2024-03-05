Vikings Re-Signing TE Nick Muse

According to Aaron Wilson, the Vikings are re-signing TE Nick Muse to a new contract.

Muse, 25, was a two-year starter at South Carolina and transferred from William & Mary after his sophomore year. He earned third-team All-ACA honors in 2018 at William & Mary.

The Vikings selected him in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He then signed a four-year, $3,766,933 contract that included a $106,933 signing bonus.

Muse was active for 10 games in 2022 but did not catch a pass and bounced on and off the team’s active roster this past season.

In 2023, Muse appeared in two games for the Vikings and caught one pass for 22 yards.

We will have more news on Muse as it becomes available.