Vikings Releasing DL Dean Lowry & LB William Kwenkeu

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Vikings are releasing DL Dean Lowry on Tuesday.

The Vikings also released LB William Kwenkeu, per Kevin Seifert.

According to OverTheCap.com, releasing Lowry will free up $2,082,353 of available cap space while creating $2.4 million in dead money.

Lowry, 29, is a former fourth-round pick of the Packers back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.723 million contract and set to make a base salary of $720,000 for the 2019 season when he signed a three-year, $20.325 million extension.

The Vikings then signed Lowry to a two-year, $8.5 million deal as an unrestricted free agent back in March of last year.

In 2023, Lowry appeared in nine games for the Vikings and recorded 14 tackles, a fumble recovery and a pass defense.