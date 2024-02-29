Vikings Releasing RB Alexander Mattison

The Minnesota Vikings have informed RB Alexander Mattison that they’ll be releasing him, according to Adam Schefter.

According to OverTheCap.com, releasing Mattison will free up $3,350,000 of available cap space while creating $1,250,000 in dead money.

Mattison, 25, was drafted by the Vikings in the third round out of Boise State in 2019. He finished the final year of a four-year, $3.5 million rookie contract before signing a two-year, $7 million deal last offseason.

In 2023, Mattison has appeared in 16 games and recorded 180 rushing attempts for 700 yards (3.9 YPC) and no touchdowns, to go along with 30 receptions for 192 yards (6.4 YPC) and three touchdowns.