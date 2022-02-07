Vikings Request To Interview Lions DBs Coach Aubrey Pleasant For DC Job

The Minnesota Vikings requested to interview Lions DBs coach Aubrey Pleasant for their defensive coordinator role, according to Tom Pelissero.

Pleasant has ties with Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell dating back to their time together with the Rams, so it appears O’Connell is looking for familiarity in potential staffing hires.

Pleasant took his first college coaching job in 2012 with Michigan as their assistant DBs coach. From there, he worked for the Browns and Washington before joining the Rams in 2017.

Pleasant has coached both sides of the ball and eventually settled in as the Rams’ CBs coach. Pleasant eventually landed with the Lions last year as their defensive back coach and passing game coordinator.