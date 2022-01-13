Vikings Requesting Permission To Interview Execs Catherine Raiche, Brandon Brown & Ryan Poles For GM

Mike Garafolo reports that the Vikings are requesting to interview Eagles’ executives Catherine Raiche and Brandon Brown for their vacant general manager position.

Courtney Cronin reports that the team is also interviewing Chiefs director of player personnel Ryan Poles for the position.

Raiche, 33, began her career in the CFL with the Montreal Alouettes back in 2015 and eventually joined the Tampa Bay Vipers front office during the failed reboot of the XFL.

The Eagles hired Raiche as football operations coordinator and in 2021 she became vice president of football operations.

We will have more information on Raiche, Poles, and Brown as it becomes available.