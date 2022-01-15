Vikings Requesting To Interview Buccaneers DC Todd Bowles For HC Position

Jeremy Fowler reports that the Minnesota Vikings have requested to speak with Buccaneers DC Todd Bowles for their vacant head coaching position, which would mark their first interview for the job.

Bowles, 58, began his NFL coaching career with the Packers back in 1995 as a player personnel staff member before working for a number of teams including the Jets, Browns, Cowboys, Dolphins, Eagles, and Cardinals.

The Jets hired Bowles as their head coach for the 2015 season and signed him to an extension last through 2020 last year. However, he was fired following the 2018 season.

From there, the Buccaneers hired him as their defensive coordinator in 2019.

During his four years as Jets’ head coach, Bowles led the team to a record of 24-40 (37.4 percent) and no playoff appearances.

