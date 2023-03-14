Vikings Restructuring QB Kirk Cousins’ Contract, Add $16M In Cap Space

According to Ian Rapoport, the Vikings are restructuring QB Kirk Cousins‘ contract to create additional cap space in 2023.

The move frees up an additional $16 million, per Ben Goessling.

In lieu of an extension, which doesn’t seem to be in the works between Cousins and the Vikings, this was the best way for Minnesota to get cap relief from his contract.

Cousins is in the final year of his contract and would be an unrestricted free agent in 2024. However there are void years that allow the Vikings to save cap room with a simple restructure, up to $19 million per Over The Cap.

The Vikings could have found more savings if they added another void year but they would have needed Cousins to sign off on that.

Cousins, 34, is a former fourth-round pick of Washington back in 2012. He played out the final year of his rookie contract before being franchised in back-to-back seasons.

Cousins later departed in free agency for a three-year, $84 million contract with the Vikings. He was entering the final year of his contract when he agreed to a two-year, $66 million contract extension in 2020 when he agreed to a new one-year, $35 million contract extension that is fully guaranteed.

In 2022, Cousins appeared in all 17 games for the Vikings and completed 65.9 percent of his passes for 4,597 yards, 29 touchdowns and 14 interceptions to go along with 97 yards rushing and two touchdowns.