Vikings Retaining WRs Coach Keenan McCardell

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Vikings are retaining wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell.

The Vikings are set to hire Kevin O’Connell as their next head coach, but it appears as though McCardell’s work with the Vikings receiving corps was enough for him to retain his job under a new staff.

McCardell, 52, played 17 seasons in the NFL for Washington, the Browns, Jaguars, Buccaneers, Chargers and Texans. After retiring in 2007, he joined Washington as a receivers coach in 2010.

Since then, McCardell has held the same position for the University of Maryland and the Jaguars. He was with Jacksonville for several years before the Vikings hired him as their WRs coach last year.