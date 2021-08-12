Vikings Rookie OL Christian Darrisaw Underwent Core Muscle Surgery, Hoping To Be Ready Week 1

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Vikings first-round OL Christian Darrisaw underwent a “minor” core-muscle procedure this morning with specialist Dr. William Meyers in Philadelphia.

A source tells Pelissero that the visit was good news overall Darrisaw and the hope is that he’ll be ready for Week 1.

Darrisaw has been dealing with a groin injury that has prevented him from practicing. Reports mentioned that he was visiting a specialist in the hope of getting things fixed for the start of the season.

Darrisaw, 22, was a three-year starter at Virginia Tech and was named first-team All ACC in 2020. The Vikings drafted Darrisaw with pick No. 23 overall.

Darrisaw signed a four-year, $13,346,141 with the Vikings that includes a $7,066,284 signing bonus. The Vikings will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.

Lance Zierlien compares him to Russell Okung.

During his college career at Virginia Tech, Darrisaw appeared in 35 games, starting in all of them at left tackle.