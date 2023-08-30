Vikings Sign 12 To Practice Squad

The Vikings announced they have signed 12 players in the first wave of additions to their practice squad.

Teams can sign up to 16 players, so there’s still a bit of work for Minnesota to do.

The full list includes:

WR Trishton Jackson WR Lucky Jackson CB Joejuan Williams CB C.J. Coldon, Jr. RB DeWayne McBride CB Jaylin Williams OLB Luiji Vilain DL T.J. Smith OLB Benton Whitley DL Sheldon Day OL Alan Ali WR Thayer Thomas

McBride, 21, was a two-year starter at UAB and was named second-team All-American and first-team all-conference following the 2022 season.

The Vikings drafted McBride in the seventh round with the No. 222 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $3,950,402 rookie deal that included a signing bonus of $110,402.

During his three-year college career, McBride appeared in 30 games with 14 starts. He rushed 442 times for 3,268 yards (7.4 YPC) and 35 touchdowns to go with five receptions for 29 yards.