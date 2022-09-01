Vikings Sign CB Tay Gowan & WR Travis Toivonen To PS

The Minnesota Vikings announced they have signed CB Tay Gowan and WR Travis Toivonen to the practice squad.
— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) September 1, 2022
Minnesota’s practice squad now includes:
- TE Nick Muse
- WR Trishton Jackson
- C Josh Sokol
- G Kyle Hinton
- LB William Kwenkeu
- DL T.J. Smith
- S Myles Dorn
- RB Bryant Koback
- EDGE Janarius Robinson
- DL Jaylen Twyman
- CB Parry Nickerson
- WR Dan Chisena
- CB Tay Gowan
- WR Travis Toivonen
Gowan, 24, was a junior college transfer who started one season at UCF before opting out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic. The Cardinals took Gowan with pick No. 223 overall in the sixth round.
Gowan was entering the first year of a four-year deal worth $3,610,707 million guaranteed with a $130,707 signing bonus when he was traded to the Eagles. Philadelphia waived him coming out of the preseason this year.
In 2021, Gowan appeared in two games for the Eagles and recorded two total tackles.
