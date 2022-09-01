Vikings Sign CB Tay Gowan & WR Travis Toivonen To PS

The Minnesota Vikings announced they have signed CB Tay Gowan and WR Travis Toivonen to the practice squad.

Minnesota’s practice squad now includes:

TE Nick Muse WR Trishton Jackson C Josh Sokol G Kyle Hinton LB William Kwenkeu DL T.J. Smith S Myles Dorn RB Bryant Koback EDGE Janarius Robinson DL Jaylen Twyman CB Parry Nickerson WR Dan Chisena CB Tay Gowan WR Travis Toivonen

Gowan, 24, was a junior college transfer who started one season at UCF before opting out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic. The Cardinals took Gowan with pick No. 223 overall in the sixth round.

Gowan was entering the first year of a four-year deal worth $3,610,707 million guaranteed with a $130,707 signing bonus when he was traded to the Eagles. Philadelphia waived him coming out of the preseason this year.

In 2021, Gowan appeared in two games for the Eagles and recorded two total tackles.