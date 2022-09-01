Vikings Sign CB Tay Gowan & WR Travis Toivonen To PS

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Minnesota Vikings announced they have signed CB Tay Gowan and WR Travis Toivonen to the practice squad. 

Minnesota’s practice squad now includes:

  1. TE Nick Muse
  2. WR Trishton Jackson
  3. C Josh Sokol
  4. G Kyle Hinton
  5. LB William Kwenkeu
  6. DL T.J. Smith
  7. S Myles Dorn
  8. RB Bryant Koback
  9. EDGE Janarius Robinson
  10. DL Jaylen Twyman
  11. CB Parry Nickerson
  12. WR Dan Chisena
  13. CB Tay Gowan
  14. WR Travis Toivonen 

Gowan, 24, was a junior college transfer who started one season at UCF before opting out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic. The Cardinals took Gowan with pick No. 223 overall in the sixth round.

Gowan was entering the first year of a four-year deal worth $3,610,707 million guaranteed with a $130,707 signing bonus when he was traded to the Eagles. Philadelphia waived him coming out of the preseason this year. 

In 2021, Gowan appeared in two games for the Eagles and recorded two total tackles. 

