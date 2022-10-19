Vikings Sign DB Myles Dorn To Practice Squad

The Vikings announced on Wednesday that they have signed DB Myles Dorn to their practice squad.

The following is a current list of Vikings practice squad members:

Dorn, 24, went undrafted out of North Carolina back in 2020 and later caught on with the Vikings’ practice squad.

He is the son of former NFL CB Torin Dorn, who played six seasons with the Raiders and Rams.

In 2022, Dorn has appeared in four games for the Vikings and recorded one tackle.