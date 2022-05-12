Vikings Sign Five Draft Picks

The Minnesota Vikings announced Thursday that they’ve signed five draft picks to contracts including first-round S Lewis Cine, fifth-round DE Esezi Otomewo, fifth-round RB Ty Chandler, sixth-round WR Jalen Nailor and seventh-round TE Nick Muse.

Rd Player Pos. Note 1 Lewis Cine S Signed 2 Andrew Booth Jr. CB 2 Ed Ingram OG 3 Brian Asamoah LB 4 Akayleb Evans CB 5 Esezi Otomewo DE Signed 5 Ty Chandler RB Signed 6 Vederian Lowe OT 6 Jalen Nailor WR Signed 7 Nick Muse TE Signed

Cine, 22, was a two-year starter at Georgia. He was a third-team All-American and a second-team All-SEC selection as a junior. The Vikings used the No. 32 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

Lance Zierlein compares him to S Anthony Harris.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $11,494,150 contract that includes a $5,539,382. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

During his college career at Georgia, Cine appeared in 39 games and recorded 145 tackles, 3.5 sacks, two interceptions and 16 pass deflections.