Vikings Sign Fourth-Round RB Kene Nwangwu

Chris Tomasson reports that the Minnesota Vikings are signing fourth-round pick RB Kene Nwangwu to his rookie deal.
The Vikings have now signed six of their 11 draft picks:
|Round
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Christian Darrisaw
|OT
|Signed
|3
|Kellen Mond
|QB
|3
|Chazz Surratt
|LB
|3
|Wyatt Davis
|G
|3
|Patrick Jones
|DE
|4
|Kene Nwangwu
|RB
|Signed
|4
|Camryn Bynum
|CB
|Signed
|4
|Janarius Robinson
|DE
|5
|Ihmir Smith-Marsette
|WR
|Signed
|5
|Zach Davidson
|TE
|Signed
|6
|Jaylen Twyman
|DT
|Signed
Nwangwu, 23, played four years at Iowa State before being selected in the fourth round of the draft with the No. 119 overall pick.
Nwangwu is expected to sign a four-year rookie contract worth $4.23 million that includes a signing bonus of $752,800.
During his career at Iowa State, Nwangwu rushed 143 times for 744 yards (5.2 YPC) and four touchdowns.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!