Vikings Sign Fourth-Round RB Kene Nwangwu

Chris Tomasson reports that the Minnesota Vikings are signing fourth-round pick RB Kene Nwangwu to his rookie deal.

The Vikings have now signed six of their 11 draft picks:

Round Player Pos. Note 1 Christian Darrisaw OT Signed 3 Kellen Mond QB 3 Chazz Surratt LB 3 Wyatt Davis G 3 Patrick Jones DE 4 Kene Nwangwu RB Signed 4 Camryn Bynum CB Signed 4 Janarius Robinson DE 5 Ihmir Smith-Marsette WR Signed 5 Zach Davidson TE Signed 6 Jaylen Twyman DT Signed

Nwangwu, 23, played four years at Iowa State before being selected in the fourth round of the draft with the No. 119 overall pick.

Nwangwu is expected to sign a four-year rookie contract worth $4.23 million that includes a signing bonus of $752,800.

During his career at Iowa State, Nwangwu rushed 143 times for 744 yards (5.2 YPC) and four touchdowns.