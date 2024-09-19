Vikings Sign LB Max Tooley

The Minnesota Vikings announced they have signed LB Max Tooley to their practice squad.

The following is an updated list of the Vikings’ practice squad:

Tooley, 26, signed with the Texans as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 draft. He was among the final roster cuts coming out of training camp before being re-signed to the practice squad. Houston later released him from their practice squad.

Tooley is yet to record a statistic in an NFL game.