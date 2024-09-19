Vikings Sign LB Max Tooley

The Minnesota Vikings announced they have signed LB Max Tooley to their practice squad.
The following is an updated list of the Vikings’ practice squad:
- TE N’Keal Harry
- CB Nahshon Wright
- S Bobby McCain
- OLB Andre Carter II
- G Henry Byrd
- G Tyrese Robinson
- WR Lucky Jackson
- TE Robert Tonyan
- WR Thayer Thomas
- DL Jonah Williams
- LB Dallas Gant
- OLB Bo Richter
- TE Sammis Reyes (International)
- RB Zavier Scott
- WR Jeshaun Jones
- OT Marcellus Johnson
- LB Max Tooley
Tooley, 26, signed with the Texans as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 draft. He was among the final roster cuts coming out of training camp before being re-signed to the practice squad. Houston later released him from their practice squad.
Tooley is yet to record a statistic in an NFL game.
