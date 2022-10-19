Vikings Sign OLB Benton Whitley Off Chiefs Practice Squad

The Minnesota Vikings announced they have signed OLB Benton Whitley to their active roster.

He was previously on the Chiefs’ practice squad and had just re-signed to the unit last week after a stint on the roster.

Whitley, 6-3 and 251 pounds, wound up going undrafted out of Holy Cross back in April. He later signed on with the Rams as an undrafted free agent.

However, the Rams opted to waive Whitney coming out of the preseason and he was later signed to their practice squad. The Chiefs signed him to their active roster a few weeks later.

During his college career at Holy Cross, Whitley appeared in 42 games and recorded 49 tackles, 5.5 sacks, and a forced fumble over the course of five seasons.