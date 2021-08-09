Vikings Sign Rookie WR Warren Jackson

The Vikings announced they have signed undrafted rookie WR Warren Jackson.

Jackson, 22, signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State following the 2021 NFL Draft.

Denver elected to waive him during training camp, however.

During his three-year college career, Jackson recorded 124 receptions for 1,789 yards (14.4 YPC) and 14 touchdowns in 28 games.