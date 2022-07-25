Vikings Sign TE Shaun Beyer

According to Aaron Wilson, the Vikings have signed TE Shaun Beyer to the roster.

Minnesota had an open roster spot on their 90-man roster on the eve of training camp starting.

Beyer, 25, wound up signing a three-year, $2.4 million rookie contract with the Broncos after going undrafted out of Iowa in 2021. Denver waived him prior to the start of the 2021 season and later brought him back as a member of the practice squad.

Beyer later signed a futures contract with the team in January but was ultimately released in May.

Beyer has yet to appear in an NFL game.