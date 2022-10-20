Vikings Sign WR Blake Proehl To Practice Squad

The Minnesota Vikings officially signed WR Blake Proehl to their practice squad on Thursday.
Here’s the Vikings’ updated practice squad:
- TE Nick Muse
- WR Trishton Jackson
- C Josh Sokol
- G Kyle Hinton
- LB William Kwenkeu
- DL T.J. Smith
- RB Bryant Koback
- WR Dan Chisena
- CB Tay Gowan
- QB David Blough
- DB Duke Shelley
- LB Chris Garrett
- TE Jacob Hollister
- LB Ryan Connelly
- DB Myles Dorn
- WR Blake Proehl
Proehl, 23, wound up going undrafted out of East Carolina back in 2021. He later signed a rookie contract with the Vikings.
Proehl was waived last year and spent the season on injured reserve. He was placed on the PUP list coming out of the preseason and waived a few days ago.
During his three years at East Carolina, Proehl recorded 130 receptions for 1,576 yards (12.1 YPC) and nine touchdowns.
