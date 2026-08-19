Vikings Signing C/G Joshua Gray

Per Alec Lewis, the Vikings are signing C/G Joshua Gray to a contract.

Gray, 26, signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 draft out of Oregon State.

He was among the final roster cuts and signed to the practice squad shortly after, but was lost to the Panthers’ active roster at the end of the season.

Carolina waived Gray in late July 2026 around the start of training camp.

Gray has yet to appear in an NFL game.