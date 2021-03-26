Vikings Signing CB Mackensie Alexander

It has been announced by agent Neil Schwartz that the Vikings are signing his client CB Mackensie Alexander to a contract.

Mackensie Alexander @MackAlexander20 has agreed to terms with the Minnesota @Vikings #Skol … check out Mackensie on https://t.co/6NDWYWd8bS — Neil S Schwartz (@Neilsschwartz) March 26, 2021

It was previously reported that the team had an offer on the table for Alexander to return.

Alexander, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Vikings back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $4.316 million contract before agreeing to a one-year, $4 million contract with the Bengals.

Alexander was once again testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent before agreeing to return to his original team.

In 2020, Alexander appeared in 13 games for the Bengals and recorded 47 tackles, one interception, and six passes defended.