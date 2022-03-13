Vikings Signing QB Kirk Cousins To One-Year, $35M Fully Gtd Extension

The Minnesota Vikings signed QB Kirk Cousins to a one-year, $35 million contract extension that is fully guaranteed, according to Tom Pelissero.

Cousins’ 2022 compensation increases to $40 million with $50 million payable next March. Beyond that, he also gets a no-trade clause. There are also two void years in the deal to lower his cap figures.

Cousins’ agent announced the news on Twitter:

Excited for @KirkCousins8 agreeing to a 1 year extension with the @Vikings — Mike McCartney (@MikeMcCartney7) March 13, 2022

The move saves the Vikings almost $14 million in cap space in 2022. The team also feels extremely comfortable with Cousins under center in HC Kevin O’Connell‘s offense.

Cousins, 33, is a former fourth-round pick of Washington back in 2012. He played out the final year of his rookie contract before being franchised in back-to-back seasons.

Cousins later departed in free agency for a three-year, $84 million contract with the Vikings. He was entering the final year of his contract when he agreed to a two-year, $66 million contract extension in 2020.

In 2021, Cousins appeared in 16 games for the Vikings and completed 66.3 percent of his passes for 4,221 yards, 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 115 yards and a touchdown.