Vikings Promote OL Hakeem Adeniji, Signing QB Tanner Morgan To PS

By
Logan Ulrich
-

According to Tom Pelissero, the Vikings are signing QB Tanner Morgan to their practice squad. 

Jordan Schultz reports the Vikings are promoting OL Hakeem Adeniji to the active roster. 

Minnesota’s practice squad now includes: 

  1. DB C.J. Coldon
  2. DT Sheldon Day
  3. WR Trishton Jackson
  4. RB DeWayne McBride
  5. DT T.J. Smith
  6. WR Thayer Thomas
  7. LB Luiji Vilain
  8. DE Benton Whitley
  9. DB Jaylin Williams
  10. T Henry Byrd
  11. G Tyrese Robinson
  12. LB Nick Vigil
  13. WR N’Keal Harry
  14. WR Lucky Jackson
  15. RB Myles Gaskin
  16. DT Junior Aho (International)
  17. QB Tanner Morgan

Morgan, 24, was a four-year starter at Minnesota and was named second-team All-Big Ten in 2019. 

He signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft. Pittsburgh waived him in August, however. 

During his college career at Minnesota, Morgan played five seasons and threw for 9,554 yards, 65 touchdowns, and 32 interceptions, completing 62.2 percent of his passes

