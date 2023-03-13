Vikings Signing TE Josh Oliver To Three-Year, $21M Deal

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Vikings have agreed to terms with TE Josh Oliver on a three-year, $21 million deal.

According to Garafolo, the contract includes $10.75 million guaranteed and incentives that can increase the deal up to $24 million.

Oliver, 25, is a former third-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2019 out of San Jose State. He was traded to the Ravens in 2021 for a conditional seventh-round pick.

Oliver played out the final year of his rookie contract and was testing the open market for the first time in his NFL career.

In 2022, Oliver appeared in all 17 games for the Ravens and caught 14 passes for 149 yards receiving and two touchdowns.