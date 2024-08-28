Vikings Signing TE Robert Tonyan To PS

According to Kevin Seifert, the Vikings are signing veteran TE Robert Tonyan back to their practice squad.

Tonyan, 30, originally signed on with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Indiana State back in 2017. He lasted just a few months in Detroit before he was waived at the start of the 2017 season.

The Packers later signed Tonyan to their practice squad towards the end 2017 season and brought him back in 2018 on a futures contract. He re-signed with Green Bay as an exclusive rights free agent for each of the next two seasons.

Tonyan then returned to the Packers on a restricted deal before agreeing to a new one-year deal with Green Bay. He signed a one-year contract with the Bears last offseason before joining Minnesota this offseason.

In 2023, Tonyan appeared in all 17 games for the Bears and recorded 11 receptions for 112 yards (10.2 YPC) and no touchdowns.