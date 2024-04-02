Vikings Suspending OC Wes Phillips Three Weeks

The Minnesota Vikings are suspending OC Wes Phillips for three weeks without pay starting today, per Ben Goessling.

This stems from Phillips’ arrest in December on suspicion of a DWI. He took a plea deal in February.

Phillips, 44, got his coaching start as a student assistant at UTEP in 2003. He bounced around to a few different schools before joining the Cowboys in 2007 as a quality control coach.

He worked his way up to assistant OL coach and TE coach in Dallas before joining Washington in 2014 as the TE coach. Phillips joined the Rams in the same position in 2019.

Phillips joined the Vikings as their offensive coordinator in 2022.

Phillips is the son of longtime NFL coach Wade Phillips.