Vikings TE Irv Smith Facing 4-5 Month Recovery From Knee Surgery

According to Adam Schefter, Vikings TE Irv Smith underwent surgery on his meniscus this morning and the expectation is he will need four or five months to recover.

That will, in all likelihood, knock Smith out for the entire 2021 season before it even begins, an unfortunate blow for the Vikings.

Minnesota currently has Tyler Conklin who could see a bigger role and the Vikings traded for former Jets TE Chris Herndon on Tuesday.

Smith, 23, is a former second-round pick of the Vikings back in 2019. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year, $5.798 million contract that included a $2.237 million signing bonus.

In 2020, Smith appeared in 13 games for the Vikings and caught 30 passes for 365 yards receiving and five touchdowns.