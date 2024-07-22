Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson Will Begin Camp On PUP List

According to Ben Goessling, Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson will start training camp on the physically unable-to-perform list.

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell mentioned that Hockenson is “well ahead of schedule” in his rehab from ACL surgery after tearing both his ACL and MCL back in December of 2023.

Hockenson, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Lions back in 2019. He was in the fourth year of his four-year rookie deal worth $19,821,230 when the Lions traded him to the Vikings, acquiring a second and a third in exchange for also including two fourths.

The Lions had exercised Hockenson’s fifth-year option slated to cost $9.4 million guaranteed for the 2023 season. He then signed a four-year, $68.5 million extension with the team back in August of 2023.

In 2023, Hockenson appeared in 15 games for the Vikings and recorded 95 receptions for 960 yards and five touchdowns.

We will have more on Hockenson as it becomes available.